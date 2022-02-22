OnePlus introduced two new smart TVs in the budget segment and under its existing Y-series to the affordable buyers. Available in 32 and 43 inches, these smart TVs boasts features like Android TV 11, Gamma engine and Dolby support. The larger screen size which is Y1S Edge also gets TUV Rheinland support for eye protection. OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are available for sale across online and offline platforms starting February 21.

Highlighting the features of Y1S and Y1S Edge here:

Operating System

OnePlus TV can be controlled by the Google Assistant feature that is integrated into the Android TV. The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are powered by the Android TV 11.0 platform. Users can connect with the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge with their OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Watch to control functions like volume, content scrolls, and other settings through the watch or the earphones.

Display

Both the models offer real-time image quality optimisation with the advanced Gamma Engine feature, which smart tunes the visuals to provide ultra-clear content with dynamic contrast and vibrant colour. The 43 inch variants of both smart TVs also offer Full HD display while the 32 inch variants offer an HD display, along with the HDR10+, HDR10, as well as HLG format support for a superior viewing experience.

Sound

The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge come with built-in Dolby Audio. In addition, the OnePlus TV Y1S comes equipped with two full-range speakers of maximum 20W output, while the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge comes equipped with two full-range speakers of maximum 24W output.

Kids Mode

Using the Kids Mode feature, you can manage the content being watched by your children using their feature remotely using the OnePlus Connect app. To set limits on TV time, it also has a new Timer feature that allows users to set a dedicated time to automatically turn off their OnePlus TV at a set hour.

Design

The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge also sports a metallic coating on the bottom bezel delivering a unique shimmer touch.

OnePlus Connect 2.0

OnePlus Connect app (2.0 version), the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge offer users the ability to use their own smartphone to operate their TV as a remote control. They can also pair the OnePlus TV with up to five devices at the same time. In the latest edition, OnePlus Connect can be accessed even without a Wi-Fi or data connection.

Price and Availability

Starting February 21, the OnePlus TV Y1S will retail across online platforms starting at ₹16,499 while OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will retail at offline channels from ₹16,999 onwards respectively.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Edge 43 inch and 32 inch variants will be available on open sale across OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline outlets such as Reliance Digital, MyJio, Croma, Sangeetha Mobiles, Poorvika, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, SS Mobiles, Poojara Telecom, BigC Mobiles, LOT Mobiles as well as other retail partners across India.

The OnePlus TV Y1S 32 inch will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in and Flipkart.in. The OnePlus TV Y1S 43 inch will also be available across these online channels soon. Both new OnePlus TV variants will be available across both OnePlus.in as well as OnePlus Experience Stores.

