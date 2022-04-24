OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQOO, Nokia, Motorola and Realme: Smartphones launching this week

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The launches of these phones will occur across Amazon and Flipkart
Some of it will be budget segment phone while others may fit into mid-segment and premium
There will be plenty smartphone launches happening this week. We will see smartphones from OnePlus, Realme, Nokia, Motorola, iQOO to Xiaomi launching from April 25 to April 29, 2022. Some of it will be budget segment phone while others may fit into mid-segment and premium. This week will transform smartphone ecosystem and push the competition even further.
The launches of these phones will occur across Amazon and Flipkart. Here is the list of phones launching this week:
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be launched on April 27. The smartphone is going to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and 66W FlashCharge. It will be unveiled via Amazon. Apart from the launch date, the Chinese smartphone maker has also hinted about the price of Z6 Pro 5G.
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will arrive under the ₹25,000 price bracket. The iQOO Z6 might come with a 120Hz refresh rate display coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It could get a 5,000mAh battery as well. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is also expected to use triple rear camera set up having 64MP main lens.
Nokia G11 and Nokia G21
The HMD Global-owned smartphone brand may launch Nokia G11 and Nokia G21 on April 26. These smartphones were already launched in European markets and now it seems that they are coming to India. The teaser of the phones suggests that they are battery-centred smartphones.
The expected features of the Nokia phones include Unisoc processor, 90Hz refresh rate and 6.5 inch display. Nokia G21 may come with 50MP main camera whereas the Nokia G11 might get a 13MP main lens. The battery-centric phones may get a minimum of 5,000Ah battery along with a standard charger inside the box.
Realme has announced Narzo 50A Prime for April 25 in India. Realme is not going to provide charger inside the box starting with Narzo 50A Prime as it said earlier.
The expected features of Realme Narzo 50A Prime include a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display. The phone may use the UniSoC T612 processor in octa-core format. It runs on Android 11.
In its other launches, the Narzo 50A Prime featured triple rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor along with a macro sensor and a B&W sensor. It has an 8MP selfie lens. The smartphone uses a 5,000mAh battery coupled with 18W charger.
Realme GT Neo 3
Realme is bringing GT Neo 3 with 150W charger April 29. During the same launch event Realme will also launch Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2, and Realme Smart TVs.
Realme Pad Mini will come with a 6,400mAh battery, an 8.7 inch display. The Realme Buds Q2 TWS claims upto 30 hours of total playback equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver and supports quick charge. Realme Smart TV FHD 40 inch and 43 inch will sport a full-vision, bezel-less display and 24W Dolby Audio quad speakers.
Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to come with 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, 50MP main lens supported by an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It may get a 32MP selfie camera.
The GT Neo 3 may use the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip coupled with 12GB RAM. It will run on Android 12. The battery may come in two formats; a 4,500mAh with 150W fast charger and 5,000mAh battery with 80W charger.
Xiaomi 12 Pro
This phone may come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM. It is likely to use a 120W charger for 4,600mAh battery. It will get similar features like 120Hz refresh rate, AMOLED display, and 50MP triple rear camera set up. It is launching on April 27 in India.
OnePlus
OnePlus will be launching OnePlus 10R, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord Buds on April 28. OnePlus 10R 5G will come with 150W fast charger coupled with a 4,500mAh battery. It will run on MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max. The display of OnePlus 10R will also support 120Hz refresh rate.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with upto 8GB RAM. The internal memory may be around 128GB. Nord CE 2 Lite may run on Android 11 with its own skin OxygenOS 11 on top of it.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will have 120Hz refresh rate among features. Nord CE 2 Lite 5G will come with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger. It will come with 64MP triple rear camera set up.
The Nord Buds will come with 12.4mm drivers with sweat and wet proof design. All these products are expected to launch via Amazon, OnePlus online and retail stores.