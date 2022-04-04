OPEN APP
OnePlus Y1S Pro launch date announced. Check features and expected price
OnePlus new 4K UHD smart TV is coming this week. OnePlus announced the 43 inch smart 4K TV on March 25. The new smart TV, Y1S Pro, is an extension of its newly launched Y series smart TVs; Y1S and Y1S Edge. The new 43 inch 4K UHD Y1S Pro smart TV will be unveiled on April 7 in India. 

The Notify Me page has been created for this new smart TV and a dedicated microsite that has the details of it. The OnePlus Y1S Pro will be launched via Amazon in India, and with possible availability across company’s webpage and offline stores.

Its predecessors, Y1S and Y1S Edge were launched in February along with Nord CE 2 5G phone. The smart TVs have features like Oxygen Play 2.0, Gamma engine, HDR and HDR10+, 24W speaker. Both the TVs run on Android TV 11. The TV Y1S Edge screen gets TUV Rheinland certification.

OnePlus TV Y1S is priced at 16,499 (32 inch) and the larger screen size TV sells at 26,999. The TV Y1S Edge retails at 16,999 for the 32-inch and the 43-inch TV comes at 27,999.

The new OnePlus Y1S Pro will see features such as HDR10-decoding, bezel-less design, 24W speakers and Dolby Audio. It will run on Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 and 64-bit processor.

The price of 43 inch Y1S Pro is expected on similar lines. We expect it to cost around 26,999. 

