Online dating is great—for investors. For customers, it’s complicated

Even the best dating algorithms are only as good as you are at determining who is best for you—or even worth meeting. Advanced height filters, for example, are used in dating apps the same way shoppers might filter for prices, features or star ratings on an e-commerce platform. A former Bumble product manager says that a majority of women on the platform tend to set a floor of 6 feet for men, which would limit their candidate pool to about 15% of the population. Bumble claims the statistic is inaccurate without providing its own figure, but the distinction with e-commerce remains: Love isn’t shopping, where you are guaranteed to have what you want, so long as you have the funds; it is matching, where the preferences must be reciprocated.