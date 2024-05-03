Online marketplaces like eBay, Etsy are counting on AI to supercharge shopping
SummaryTechnology like AI has the potential to help both buyers and sellers in online marketplaces.
Shopping on online marketplaces such as eBay and Etsy, or even secondhand clothing seller ThredUp, can feel like treasure hunting at a giant flea market, except even more daunting as there are millions of unique listings to sort through.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more