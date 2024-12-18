The AI-based startup company, OpenAI has taken a new way to reveal its new products, practices and innovations by hosting “12 Days of OpenAI.” These 12 days are meant to celebrate the holiday season with back-to-back new products and feature announcements. As of now, 9 days have already been covered which consisted of some project revelations such as Sora Turbo, ChatGPT Search, ChatGPT Pro, Canvas, Projects, and much more.

Now, only three days have left of the OpenAI 2024 Event which means, it will finally be concluded on December 23. If you also want to catch the last 3 days' announcements, then here’s how you can watch the OpenAI 2024 Event live every weekday.

How to watch OpenAI 2024 Event online The “12 Days of OpenAI” event is streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel. During the live streaming, OpenAI releases new ChatGPT products and showcases demos of how they work. Alongside the live streaming, OpenAI is also hosting a live blog channel that consists of all the major highlights from the YouTube live stream.

Additionally, if you have missed any days of the announcement, OpenAI has also curated a separate page of 12 Days of OpenAI which consists of all the releases and live stream videos based on each day.

OpenAI launches so far Day 1: ChatGPT Pro: OpenAI announced the premium ChatGPT model at $200 on a monthly basis. This plan includes access to OpenAI o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and video capabilities.

Day 2: Expansion of Research Program: The company has announced the Reinforcement Fine-Tuning Research Program to bring advanced AI models for different fields such as Law, Healthcare, Insurance, etc,

Day 3: Sora: OpenAI released the public version of its text-to-video generation tool with improved capabilities. The Sora tools can be accessed by Pro and Plus globally.

Day 4: Canvas: It is a new ChatGPT feature which encourages collaboration for projects and team-related activities. It is mainly writing and coding in collaboration tool which takes advantage of the AI chatbot.

Day 5: ChatGPT in Apple Intelligence: While we already know this, ChatGPT officially announced the integration of its AI chatbot to Apple Intelligence with the iOS 18.2 update.

Day 6: Santa mode: ChatGPT now includes a new Santa Mode which comes with Santa’s voice and tells users facts and history about the celebration of Christmas on December 25.

Day 7: Projects: It is another ChatGPT feature in which users can save their AI interaction. In Projects, users can create separate files of interactions with the AI chatbot and add additional information when required.

Day 8: ChatGPT Search: OpenAI makes a public release of its web-based search tool ChatGPT Search. It claims to provide users with links to relevant web sources, the latest and most accurate results, and much more