OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seems to have backtracked on his earlier comments about India's AI progress and now states that India should be one of the leaders of the AI revolution. Altman made the comments during a discussion with IT Minister and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Speaking to OpenAI's Pragya Misra and Union Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman said,“India is an incredibly important market for AI in general, for OpenAI in particular. It’s our second biggest market after the US. Users here have tripled in the last year. The innovation that’s happening, what people are building [in India], it’s really incredible. We’re excited to do much, much more here, and I think it’s (the Indian AI program) a great plan.”

“I think India should be one of the leaders of AI revolution. It's really quite amazing to see what the country has done and embrace the technology and build it. ” the OpenAI CEO added.