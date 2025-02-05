OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says India should be leader of AI revolution

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, reversed his stance on India's AI advancements, asserting it should lead the AI revolution. He highlighted India's importance as a market and praised the rapid growth and innovation seen in the country.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seems to have backtracked on his earlier comments about India's AI progress and now states that India should be one of the leaders of the AI revolution. Altman made the comments during a discussion with IT Minister and Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Speaking to OpenAI's Pragya Misra and Union Minster Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman said,“India is an incredibly important market for AI in general, for OpenAI in particular. It’s our second biggest market after the US. Users here have tripled in the last year. The innovation that’s happening, what people are building [in India], it’s really incredible. We’re excited to do much, much more here, and I think it’s (the Indian AI program) a great plan."

"I think India should be one of the leaders of AI revolution. It's really quite amazing to see what the country has done and embrace the technology and build it. " the OpenAI CEO added.

Why did Sam Altman change his stance on India's AI potential? In an interaction with the The Economic Times in 2023, Sam Altman had rejected the idea of a foundational model from India even coming close to the levels of OpenAI's softwares. He said, “Look, the way this works is we're going to tell you it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models. You shouldn't try, and it's your job to try anyway, and I believe both of those things."