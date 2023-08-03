OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Worldcoin to ‘build infrastructure, allow third parties to use the technology’2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Worldcoin plans to expand globally and offer its iris-scanning and identity-verification technology to other organisations, according to a senior manager. The company, launched last week, requiring users to give their iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency.
In a bid to create a vast "identity and financial network," Worldcoin, co-founded by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, recently launched its innovative platform, requiring users to undergo iris scans in exchange for a digital ID and, in some regions and receive free cryptocurrency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×