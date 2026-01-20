OpenAI concludes AI Jam sessions to drive AI adoption in social sector

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) OpenAI on Tuesday said it has concluded its India edition of the 'Nonprofit AI Jam', a multi-city series bringing together leaders and professionals for a hands-on working session on using artificial intelligence (AI) to drive effective, scalable outcomes.

The Nonprofit AI Jam was held across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi and was delivered in partnership with Karya, and supported by Wadhwani AI as the knowledge partner, ahead of the AI Impact Summit, OpenAI said in a release.

"The Nonprofit AI Jam helps nonprofits move from AI experimentation to real deployment," the release added.

At the session, participants worked directly with facilitators and technical experts to explore how AI tools like ChatGPT can streamline operations, improve outreach, strengthen programme delivery, and support better decision-making.

"India has a diverse and deeply rooted nonprofit ecosystem, with grassroots organisations playing a critical role in addressing challenges across education, healthcare, livelihoods, inclusion, and community resilience across big and small cities," it said.

OpenAI said the event reflects its commitment to ensuring that advanced AI is accessible and useful not just to large organisations, but also to teams working closest to communities helping them identify and apply practical AI use cases in the social sector.

The Delhi edition of the 'Nonprofit AI Jam' brought together nonprofit organisations working across priorities spaces such as education, public health, skilling, climate action, gender inclusion.