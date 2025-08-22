OpenAI confirms plans to open first office in Delhi; Sam Altman says ‘India can become a global AI leader’
“The level of excitement and opportunity for AI in India is incredible. India has all the ingredients to become a global AI leader—amazing tech talent, a world-class developer ecosystem, and strong government support through the IndiaAI Mission. Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.
(This is a developing story. More to come)