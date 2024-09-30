OpenAI eyes revenue surge with planned $2 increase for ChatGPT Plus subscription: Report
OpenAI is reportedly planning to increase its ChatGPT Plus subscription fee from $20 to $22 by late 2024, with projections suggesting a rise to $44 by 2029. This strategy could aim to boost revenue to $100 billion by 2029, despite facing operational cost challenges.
OpenAI is reportedly set to raise the price for its ChatGPT Plus subscription service, with a $2 increase anticipated by the end of 2024. This adjustment would elevate the monthly fee from the current $20 (approximately ₹1,950) to $22. Furthermore, projections indicate that by 2029, the subscription cost could skyrocket to $44 (about ₹3,685), as the company aims to achieve ambitious revenue goals.