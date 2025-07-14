Mint Primer: GPT-5 is coming, but can OpenAI retain its edge?
Summary
Whether GPT-5 proves a leap or just an upgrade will decide OpenAI’s place in the AI race.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted at a GPT-5 launch in the coming months, but a host of legal and corporate issues—not to mention lurking Chinese rivals—could steal its thunder. Whether GPT-5 proves a leap or just an upgrade will decide its place in the AI race.
