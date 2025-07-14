OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has hinted at a GPT-5 launch in the coming months, but a host of legal and corporate issues—not to mention lurking Chinese rivals—could steal its thunder. Whether GPT-5 proves a leap or just an upgrade will decide its place in the AI race.

Can GPT-5 be a game-changer?

OpenAI’s most anticipated model is expected to advance reasoning, memory and adaptability through persistent (human-like long-term) memory, better navigation and more autonomous, agent-like behaviour—steps towards artificial general intelligence (AGI). GPT-5 may also unify reasoning and multimodal functions, handling text, images, audio and possibly video with longer context windows and a mixture-of-experts system (that activates only parts of a model needed for a task) for speedier and more efficient responses. OpenAI also plans to drop suffixes like “mini" and “o" in favour of a unified GPT series.

Can OpenAI’s rivals queer the pitch?

The AI race is relentless. If OpenAI launched GPT-4o, o3 and o4-mini, its rivals matched its offerings. Google has Gemini 2.5 Pro and Ultra, Meta has Llama 3, Anthropic has Claude 4, and xAI boasts of Grok-4. Meta and Amazon are also building AGI labs and poaching OpenAI talent. Google hired Varun Mohan, the CEO of AI startup Windsurf, which OpenAI failed to acquire. With AGI ambitions rising across the board, OpenAI faces pressure to reaffirm its lead. A delayed or underwhelming GPT-5 could shift the momentum, especially as enterprise users and developers increasingly seek more capable, reliable models.

How are users responding to the development?

ChatGPT.com saw 5.24 billion monthly visits, ranking fifth globally, as per Semrush May figures. Google and YouTube led with over 210 billion combined visits, while Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp totalled 25 billion. Reddit and X followed with 4.5 billion and 3.9 billion monthly visits, respectively.

What else is dogging OpenAI?

OpenAI faces lawsuits from The New York Times, India’s ANI and authors over training data use, complicating GPT-5 release. Exits of co-founder Ilya Sutskever and researcher Jan Leike signal internal concerns over AGI safety. Meanwhile, faster, cheaper open-weight models like Meta’s Llama, Google’s Gemma, Mistral’s Mixtral and China’s DeepSeek offer greater customization. GPT-5 must deliver clear advantages such as autonomy or real-time context to stand out in a market shifting towards open and flexible solutions.

How is OpenAI gearing up for the future?

Altman says current AI models are already AGI-ready in many ways and generating “real economic value." To stay ahead, GPT-5 must reduce hallucinations, improve memory and reasoning, and act more autonomously. Meanwhile, OpenAI is developing AI-first hardware and planning a browser to rival Google’s Chrome. But concerns over AGI misuse persist. If OpenAI gets the balance right, GPT-5 could mark real AGI progress. Otherwise, it risks becoming just another overhyped release in a changing AI landscape.