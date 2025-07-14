Can OpenAI’s rivals queer the pitch?

The AI race is relentless. If OpenAI launched GPT-4o, o3 and o4-mini, its rivals matched its offerings. Google has Gemini 2.5 Pro and Ultra, Meta has Llama 3, Anthropic has Claude 4, and xAI boasts of Grok-4. Meta and Amazon are also building AGI labs and poaching OpenAI talent. Google hired Varun Mohan, the CEO of AI startup Windsurf, which OpenAI failed to acquire. With AGI ambitions rising across the board, OpenAI faces pressure to reaffirm its lead. A delayed or underwhelming GPT-5 could shift the momentum, especially as enterprise users and developers increasingly seek more capable, reliable models.