Technology
OpenAI discussing localization of ChatGPT India data
Summary
- In conversation with union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Altman said that India was “OpenAI’s second largest market globally”—underlining the importance of the market’s size in the company’s data operations.
Generative AI pioneer OpenAI has begun discussions to house data of its Indian users within the country, three executives who attended Wednesday's New Delhi meeting with the company's chief executive said.
