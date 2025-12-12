Subscribe

OpenAI releases GPT-5.2 after Sam Altman's ‘Code Red’ as competition between ChatGPT, Gemini heats up—what's new?

While GPT-5.2 is the latest update from OpenAI, executives from the firm said that it would be incorrect to view the latest update as a response to Gemini 3, as per reports.

Published12 Dec 2025, 01:47 AM IST
The OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with output from ChatGPT,
The OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with output from ChatGPT,(AP)

A month after its last ChatGPT update, OpenAI on Thursday announced GPT-5.2, a little over a week after Sam Altman declared a 'Code Red' amid intense competition with Google's Gemini 3.

"We are introducing GPT‑5.2, the most capable model series yet for professional knowledge work," OpenAI said in its release note.

While GPT-5.2 is the latest update from OpenAI, executives from the firm said that it would be incorrect to view the latest update a a response to Gemini 3, as per Axios.

What's new in GPT-5.2?

OpenAI said that while heavy users of ChatGPT Enterprise say that it saves them up to 10 hours a week, GPT-5.2 is meant to be even more efficient that the 5.1 model.

GPT-5.2 will be notably better than its predecessor in creating spreadsheets, making presentations, writing code, understanding images, comprehending long contexts, using tools, and handling complex, multi-step tasks, Open AI said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

 
 
