OpenAI teams with Jony Ive on AI hardware? Here's what Ming-Chi Kuo reveals about the prototype

A new wave of excitement has been stirred in the tech world following reports of a collaboration between former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive and OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company led by Sam Altman. The partnership centres around a sleek new AI-powered device, currently in the prototype stage, with plans for mass production by 2027.

According to respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who shared details in a recent post on X, the prototype bears a form factor slightly larger than Humane’s Ai Pin, a compact wearable computer that struggled to gain market traction. Despite its size, the device is expected to exhibit the same minimalist elegance as Apple’s iconic iPod Shuffle.

Designed for ambient intelligence, the device is said to include cameras and microphones for environmental awareness. This would enable contextual interactions when worn around the neck, without the need for a built-in screen. Instead, it would leverage smartphones and PCs for display and computational power, offering a seamless, interconnected AI experience.

OpenAI and Ive’s design firm, known as “io,” are reportedly aiming to make the device an everyday essential, not a pair of smart glasses, but a compact, intelligent companion that could rest on a desk or be tucked into a pocket. Sam Altman is believed to have already showcased early concepts to OpenAI staff, describing it as a potential "third core device" to accompany a laptop and smartphone.

To circumvent ongoing geopolitical tensions and avoid dependency on Chinese manufacturing, assembly and distribution are expected to take place in Vietnam. This shift aligns with a broader trend among tech companies seeking to diversify their supply chains due to increasing trade restrictions and rising tariffs between China and the United States.