OpenAI to offer users up to $20,000 for reporting bugs1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 02:37 AM IST
OpenAI Bug Bounty program, which went live on Tuesday, will offer rewards to people based on the severity of the bugs they report, with rewards starting from $200 per vulnerability
OpenAI, the firm behind chatbot sensation ChatGPT, said on Tuesday that it would offer up to $20,000 to users reporting vulnerabilities in its artificial intelligence systems.
