OpenAI's new gadget leak reveals as ChatGPT creator vies to disrupt market –$400 price, shape, other key specs: Report

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is all set to disrupt the smart speaker market with its new doughnut-shaped product, Bloomberg reported. Touted as an AI-first computer, it vies to enter the market dominated by Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Let's have a look at key specifications of the new gadget.
OpenAI joined hands with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio to design this device. Last year, OpenAI acquired a device startup ‘io Products’ co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive alongside members of his LoveFrom creative collective. Amid Apple’s lawsuit accusing OpenAI of theft of intellectual property, people familiar with the matter said that the company believes that the first OpenAI device doesn’t use or violate any Apple trade secrets.
Labeling Apple’s accusations as careless, aggressive and oddly personal, OpenAI's legal team contends that Apple's suit was “predicated on a misrepresentation of facts and allegations that are speculative at best.”
OpenAI plans to unveil the device this year and then make it available next year but Apple’s request this week for an injunction against Sam Altman's company could complicate the new product’s release. It seeks to block OpenAI and specific former employees from accessing, using, or disclosing Apple's trade secrets and confidential hardware information.
Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.
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