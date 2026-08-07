OpenAI's new gadget leak reveals as ChatGPT creator vies to disrupt market –$400 price, shape, other key specs: Report

OpenAI is set to launch a new gadget and enter a market dominated by Amazon and Google. Designed in collaboration with Jony Ive's LoveFrom, the device is slated for release in 2027. Find more about its leaked specifications here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated7 Aug 2026, 01:09 PM IST
OpenAI is preparing to disrupt the smart speaker market with a new AI-first device, roughly the size of a hockey puck.
OpenAI is preparing to disrupt the smart speaker market with a new AI-first device, roughly the size of a hockey puck.(Pixel)

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is all set to disrupt the smart speaker market with its new doughnut-shaped product, Bloomberg reported. Touted as an AI-first computer, it vies to enter the market dominated by Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Let's have a look at key specifications of the new gadget.

Key specs of OpenAI's new gadget

  • Shape: ‘The circle-shaped device will include parts that move on their own,’ the report said citing sources familiar with the matter. Slated for 2027 launch, this highly anticipated device is roughly the size of a hockey puck.
  • Price: Expected to cost anywhere between $300 to $400 per unit — cheaper than a standard iPhone, it will be costlier than most smart speakers.
  • Personalised product: As per the report, this device mimics the company’s ChatGPT voice mode on smartphone apps but comes with more advanced models for humanlike interactivity. It aims to provide tailored conversations, offering a real person-like experience with this personalised product.

Also Read | Google AI leaders failed to ‘appreciate’ its ChatGPT-style chatbot: Jeff Dean
  • Features: Bloomberg report further mentions that the speaker will have grills and microphones for fielding commands and conversing with users.
  • Design: Designed to work in different positions such as hand, on a nightstand or kitchen counter, this product will be battery-powered.
  • Display: “OpenAI is also planning to include lights on the device to demonstrate when it’s listening and make interactions feel more personal. A camera system and other sensors, meanwhile, will perceive the surrounding environment and feed visual information into the AI," the report said.
  • Material: Besides a premium look, this device will use upscale materials like high-quality metal.

Also Read | Sam Altman slammed over ChatGPT idea for parents, internet reacts

Apple sues Sam Altman's OpenAI

OpenAI joined hands with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio to design this device. Last year, OpenAI acquired a device startup ‘io Products’ co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive alongside members of his LoveFrom creative collective. Amid Apple’s lawsuit accusing OpenAI of theft of intellectual property, people familiar with the matter said that the company believes that the first OpenAI device doesn’t use or violate any Apple trade secrets.

Also Read | Apple says more ex-employees may have taken confidential data to OpenAI

Labeling Apple’s accusations as careless, aggressive and oddly personal, OpenAI's legal team contends that Apple's suit was “predicated on a misrepresentation of facts and allegations that are speculative at best.”

OpenAI plans to unveil the device this year and then make it available next year but Apple’s request this week for an injunction against Sam Altman's company could complicate the new product’s release. It seeks to block OpenAI and specific former employees from accessing, using, or disclosing Apple's trade secrets and confidential hardware information.

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

OpenaiArtifical Intelligence
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeTechnologyOpenAI's new gadget leak reveals as ChatGPT creator vies to disrupt market –$400 price, shape, other key specs: Report
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.