OpenAI's new gadget leak reveals as ChatGPT creator vies to disrupt market –$400 price, shape, other key specs: Report

ChatGPT maker OpenAI is all set to disrupt the smart speaker market with its new doughnut-shaped product, Bloomberg reported. Touted as an AI-first computer, it vies to enter the market dominated by Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Let's have a look at key specifications of the new gadget.
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OpenAI joined hands with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio to design this device. Last year, OpenAI acquired a device startup ‘io Products’ co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive alongside members of his LoveFrom creative collective. Amid Apple’s lawsuit accusing OpenAI of theft of intellectual property, people familiar with the matter said that the company believes that the first OpenAI device doesn’t use or violate any Apple trade secrets.
Labeling Apple’s accusations as careless, aggressive and oddly personal, OpenAI's legal team contends that Apple's suit was “predicated on a misrepresentation of facts and allegations that are speculative at best.”
OpenAI plans to unveil the device this year and then make it available next year but Apple’s request this week for an injunction against Sam Altman's company could complicate the new product’s release. It seeks to block OpenAI and specific former employees from accessing, using, or disclosing Apple's trade secrets and confidential hardware information.