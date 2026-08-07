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OpenAI's new gadget leak reveals as ChatGPT creator vies to disrupt market –$400 price, shape, other key specs: Report

OpenAI is set to launch a new gadget and enter a market dominated by Amazon and Google. Designed in collaboration with Jony Ive's LoveFrom, the device is slated for release in 2027. Find more about its leaked specifications here.

Fareha Naaz
Updated7 Aug 2026, 01:09 PM IST
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OpenAI is preparing to disrupt the smart speaker market with a new AI-first device, roughly the size of a hockey puck.
OpenAI is preparing to disrupt the smart speaker market with a new AI-first device, roughly the size of a hockey puck.(Pixel)
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ChatGPT maker OpenAI is all set to disrupt the smart speaker market with its new doughnut-shaped product, Bloomberg reported. Touted as an AI-first computer, it vies to enter the market dominated by Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google. Let's have a look at key specifications of the new gadget.

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Key specs of OpenAI's new gadget

  • Shape: ‘The circle-shaped device will include parts that move on their own,’ the report said citing sources familiar with the matter. Slated for 2027 launch, this highly anticipated device is roughly the size of a hockey puck.
  • Price: Expected to cost anywhere between $300 to $400 per unit — cheaper than a standard iPhone, it will be costlier than most smart speakers.
  • Personalised product: As per the report, this device mimics the company’s ChatGPT voice mode on smartphone apps but comes with more advanced models for humanlike interactivity. It aims to provide tailored conversations, offering a real person-like experience with this personalised product.

Also Read | Google AI leaders failed to ‘appreciate’ its ChatGPT-style chatbot: Jeff Dean
  • Features: Bloomberg report further mentions that the speaker will have grills and microphones for fielding commands and conversing with users.
  • Design: Designed to work in different positions such as hand, on a nightstand or kitchen counter, this product will be battery-powered.
  • Display: “OpenAI is also planning to include lights on the device to demonstrate when it’s listening and make interactions feel more personal. A camera system and other sensors, meanwhile, will perceive the surrounding environment and feed visual information into the AI," the report said.
  • Material: Besides a premium look, this device will use upscale materials like high-quality metal.

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Also Read | Sam Altman slammed over ChatGPT idea for parents, internet reacts

Apple sues Sam Altman's OpenAI

OpenAI joined hands with Jony Ive’s LoveFrom studio to design this device. Last year, OpenAI acquired a device startup ‘io Products’ co-founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive alongside members of his LoveFrom creative collective. Amid Apple’s lawsuit accusing OpenAI of theft of intellectual property, people familiar with the matter said that the company believes that the first OpenAI device doesn’t use or violate any Apple trade secrets.

Also Read | Apple says more ex-employees may have taken confidential data to OpenAI

Labeling Apple’s accusations as careless, aggressive and oddly personal, OpenAI's legal team contends that Apple's suit was “predicated on a misrepresentation of facts and allegations that are speculative at best.”

OpenAI plans to unveil the device this year and then make it available next year but Apple’s request this week for an injunction against Sam Altman's company could complicate the new product’s release. It seeks to block OpenAI and specific former employees from accessing, using, or disclosing Apple's trade secrets and confidential hardware information.

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About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More

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