OpenAI’s Unusual Board: Should It Change Its Structure to Govern Effectively?

The two boards have the same goal of ensuring an open internet, but differ in their approach and the skill-set they bring to the role, he said. The board that oversees the foundation, which this week announced the appointment of four new members, includes people with philanthropy, tech policy and open-source expertise, while the for-profit board is composed of directors who know how to run companies. The boards interact annually, with the foundation’s board overseeing the for-profit business and electing or re-electing its board members. They also meet as needed to discuss one-off significant business changes.

