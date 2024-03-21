Open-source companies are sharing AI free. Can they crack OpenAI’s dominance?
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Mar 2024, 08:37 PM IST
SummaryAs the market for AI models consolidates around Microsoft, OpenAI and a handful of other proprietary systems and players, some companies are aiming to compete by offering their AI models free.
As the market for artificial intelligence models consolidates around Microsoft, OpenAI and a handful of other proprietary systems and players, some companies are aiming to compete by offering their AI models free.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less