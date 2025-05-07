Operation Sindoor: India on high alert for cyber attacks
Pratishtha Bagai , Jatin Grover 4 min read 07 May 2025, 07:15 PM IST
SummaryIndia launched targeted missile strikes on nine sites in Pakistan and Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday in an operation codenamed “Sindoor” in retaliation of the Pahalgam terror attacks.
There's a high risk of cyber attacks on India's digital infrastructure, government officials and cyber and telecom experts warned hours after Operation Sindoor.
