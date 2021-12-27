Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Oppo A11s launched with 5,000 mAh battery. Check its features, price

Oppo A11s launched with 5,000 mAh battery. Check its features, price

1 min read . 03:17 PM IST ANI

  • Oppo A11s starts at CNY 999 in its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage trim while the 8/128GB version

Oppo has launched a new handset in the budget segment in China recently - the Oppo A11s. It's a Snapdragon 460 powered device equipped with a 6.5-inch HD LCD that refreshes at 90Hz and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging, reported GSM Arena.

A11s also brings a 13MP main camera around the back alongside 2MP depth and 2MP macro cameras. The 8MP selfie shooter is housed in a punch-hole cutout. There is also a capacitive fingerprint scanner that lives around the back.

The phone's listed dimensions come in at 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm while the phone weighs 188 grams. It comes in black and white colours. The software side is covered by Android 10 with Oppo's ColorOS 7.2 on top.

Oppo A11s starts at CNY 999 (nearly 11,754) in its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage trim while the 8/128GB version is going for CNY 1,199 (about 14,108. The phone is now available on Oppo's online shop and partnering retailers across China.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

