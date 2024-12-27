Oppo launched the new A-series smartphone, the Oppo A5 Pro in China which comes with three IP rating certifications, offering enhanced durability at an affordable price. The smartphone features a premium-looking design with a circular camera module and each colour variant has a new pattern on the rear panel, offering a unique touch. Along with an attractive and durable design, the Oppo A5 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM. Therefore, the powerful chipset ensures smooth operations and performance.

Therefore, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone option, then know what Oppo A5 Pro has to offer in terms of specifications and features and when the sale will go live in China.

Oppo A5 Pro specifications and features The Oppo A5 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300 4nm octa-core processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone has received IP69, IP68, and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance and it has also passed over 14 military standard environmental tests making it resistant to different types of environments.

The Oppo A5 Pro features a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera with OIS support and a 2MP monochrome camera. On the front, it comes with a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 6000mAh battery that comes with an 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging support, offering lasting battery life. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, therefore, it also supports new UI features.