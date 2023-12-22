Oppo A59 5G launched in India: Check price, specifications and features
The Oppo A59 5G is priced at ₹14,999 in India and can be purchased from Oppo's official store, Amazon, Flipkart and authorised retail stores. Customers can avail cashback of up to ₹1,500 and no-cost EMI for up to six months from select banks.
The Chinese tech giant Oppo has recently launched its much-anticipated Oppo A59 5G in India. Interestingly, the smartphone company claims that its latest smartphone is the most affordable 5G device under the ₹15,000 segment.
