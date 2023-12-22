The Chinese tech giant Oppo has recently launched its much-anticipated Oppo A59 5G in India. Interestingly, the smartphone company claims that its latest smartphone is the most affordable 5G device under the ₹15,000 segment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo A59 5G: Price in India The Oppo A59 is priced at ₹14999 in India and it can be purchased from the official store of Oppo, Amazon, Flipkart and a few authorised retail stores. Customers can get the 5G device from December 25, 2023. It will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM and come in Starry Black as well as Silk Gold colour options.

Interestingly, customers can get a cashback of up to ₹1500 and avail no cost-EMI for up to six months from SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the Oppo store.

Oppo A59 5G: Specifications and features The Oppo A59 5G boasts a slim body design. It features a 90Hz sunlight screen with a 720 NITS of brightness. Moreover, as per the company, the 96 percent NTSC high colour is claimed to offer vibrant experience specially using social media.

In terms of the storage, the 5G smartphone features 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM for ample storage. Moreover, the RAM can be expanded up to 6GB for optimal performance. Fuelled up by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, the 5G smartphone integrates the modem into a low power 7nm chip.

Oppo claims that its Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 36-month fluency protection and ColorOS dynamic computing can provide a fluid visual experience. For optics, the smartphone houses a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera and an 8MP lens for selfies. It also features an Ultra Night Mode ensuring clear night photos along with multi-frame noise reduction for better photography experience. This smartphone from Oppo gets an IP54 dust proof protection.

