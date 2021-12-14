Oppo has officially unveiled the Air Glass at Inno Day 2021. The aR (assisted Reality) device - which is equipped with OPPO self-developed Spark Micro Projector, micro LED, and a diffraction optical waveguide display, supports four different user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion.

Oppo Air Glass weighs around 30 grams and comes with a touchbar. The lens is secured to a frame, which houses all the components, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform.

Oppo Air Glass can be used by people with refractive errors such as myopia and hypermetropia. The glasses are available in two different types of frames - a silver half-frame, and a black full-frame. Both colors are available in two sizes.

The Air Glass can be operated using the Smart Glass App on Oppo Watch 2 and any Oppo smartphone installed with ColorOS 11 or above versions.

When Air Glass is paired with an OPPO Watch 2, users can also use hand movements to confirm, cancel, and switch application cards. Moreover, for a whole new way of interaction, head movements can be recognized by Air Glass, for example gently nodding or shaking the head can open and close notifications respectively.

View Full Image Oppo Air Glass

Oppo Air Glass is installed with a variety of applications such as Weather, Calendar, Health, Teleprompter, Translation, and Navigation.

The translation function is for cross-cultural communication. Once paired, voice input from one user will be automatically translated into target language texts, and then immediately displayed on the other user’s Air Glass. Air Glass now supports Mandarin Chinese-English two-way translation, and Mandarin Chinese-Japanese and Mandarin Chinese-Korean will be offered soon in future.

Another innovative application of Air Glass is the Teleprompter, which allows an adaptive text display to make your presentation at work or in public.

Oppo Air Glass is due to launch in Q1 2022 in the Chinese Mainland market.

“OPPO has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers," said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute.

