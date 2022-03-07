OPEN APP
Oppo announces ColorOS 12 beta version for these phones. List here
Starting 15th March, the ColorOS 12 Beta Version will be available on the A53s 5G; the Reno7 Pro 5G, F19 Pro and F17 Pro will get the same update from 29th March onwards and the Reno4 Pro will get the update from 31st March.

This update cycle, which includes models from the Reno, F and A series, will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS’ highly customizable UI and features that comprise much-awaited UI Customizations, Three-Finger Translation, FlexDrop, Private System and other enhanced security features, said Oppo

