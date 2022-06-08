Oppo brings the 5G variant of Oppo K10 with MediaTek SoC. Check price, features1 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 02:58 PM IST
- Oppo K10 5G supports reverse charging
Chines smartphone maker, Oppo, has today launched the 5G variant of Oppo K10 in India. The Oppo K10 5G features 128GB internal storage along with 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB RAM expansion. Oppo K10 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger inside the box. It comes in two classic colour variants, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.