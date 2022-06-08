Chines smartphone maker, Oppo, has today launched the 5G variant of Oppo K10 in India. The Oppo K10 5G features 128GB internal storage along with 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB RAM expansion. Oppo K10 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 33W charger inside the box. It comes in two classic colour variants, Midnight Black and Ocean Blue.

Oppo launched the 4G variant of the K10 in March this year and with it started this new series called K.

Oppo K10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The 6nm processor has 2.4GHz clock speed. It has a storage capacity of 128GB storage along with 8GB RAM (with up to 5GB RAM Expansion). The device also supports reverse charging. K10 5G comes with Type-C charging along and a 3.5mm audio jack. Oppo K10 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

The K10 5G has a 6.56 inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 high colour gamut.

Oppo K10 5G comes with a 48MP main camera supported by a 2MP depth camera. The phone has an 8MP selfie lens.

Oppo K10 5G will be available for purchase starting June 15 at 12 noon onwards across e-commerce platform, Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and Oppo’s online store at ₹17,499.