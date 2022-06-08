Oppo brings the 5G variant of Oppo K10 with MediaTek SoC. Check price, features

Oppo K10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The 6nm processor has 2.4GHz clock speed. It has a storage capacity of 128GB storage along with 8GB RAM (with up to 5GB RAM Expansion). The device also supports reverse charging. K10 5G comes with Type-C charging along and a 3.5mm audio jack. Oppo K10 5G runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

