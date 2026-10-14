Oppo ColorOS 17 launched with new AI features: Check eligible phones and rollout dates

Oppo has unveiled ColorOS 17 globally, introducing a redesigned interface, improved performance and new artificial intelligence (AI) features. The software will be released in India for the Oppo Find X10 series on October 22, 2026, and for eligible Oppo, OnePlus and Realme devices on October 29, 2026, according to Oppo’s official release.

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The update introduces new AI capabilities to organise files, edit photos and manage saved information. It also provides privacy features and AI-powered call protection. Oppo said the rollout is expected to take place in phases until the first quarter of 2027 and will be applicable to some smartphones from the Find, Reno, and K and F series, as well as compatible OnePlus and Realme smartphones and tablets.

Oppo ColorOS 17: What's new? ColorOS 17 introduces Oppo's Living Flow Design, featuring translucent visuals, smoother animations and more responsive touch controls. The new Luminous Render Engine has been created to consume less memory and boost system performance.

Oppo says the update reduces rendering load by up to 30% and RAM usage by up to 25%in some situations. App launch stability is enhanced by 55%, and Gallery thumbnails load up to 50% faster on first launch compared with ColorOS 16.

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The update also integrates AI services such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Perplexity with AI Mind Pilot. It can arrange files and photos, rename content and plan travel itineraries in its Agent Mode. AI Photo Agent can edit photos using natural language, and AI Mind Space can transform saved documents and video links into searchable collections.

Additional features include AI Call Guard, which alerts users to potential fraud involving synthetic voices and AI face swaps, and a Transparency Report detailing the transparency of AI services in accessing and utilising user data.

Oppo ColorOS 17 rollout timeline: Eligible devices Oppo has announced that this will be a gradual rollout starting from 29th October 2026. The following is the list of eligible devices for the India rollout, along with the schedule.

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October 29, 2026: Oppo Find N6, Find X9 Ultra, Find X9s, Find X9 Pro and Find X9.

October 30, 2026: Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Pro, Find X8, Reno16 Pro 5G, Reno16 5G, Reno16c 5G, Reno16 FS 5G and Reno16 F 5G.

November 2026: Find N3, Find N3 Flip, Reno15 series, Reno14 series, K14x 5G, K14 5G, K13x 5G, F33 5G, F31 5G and F29 5G.

Reno13, K13, K13 Turbo, Oppo Pad 3 and Pad 5 series tablets - December 2026.

Q1 2027: Find N2 Flip, Reno12 series, F33 Pro 5G, F31 Pro series, F29 Pro 5G and Pad SE series tablets.

OnePlus and Realme ColorOS 17 rollout The simultaneous software update timeline also lists the devices eligible for the update, including both OnePlus and Realme devices.

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The OnePlus Pad 4 is set for October 29, while the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s will be released on October 30. Other eligible models, such as the OnePlus Open, the OnePlus 12 series and the Nord series, are expected in Q1 2027.

For Realme, the GT 8 Pro series is scheduled for October 29, followed by the GT 7 Pro and Realme 16 Pro series on October 30. Other devices in the GT, Number, P and Narzo series will be available in November, December and Q1 2027.

How to download ColorOS 17 To check for updates, open Settings, go to About device, and select the software update option. If ColorOS 17 is available, follow the on-screen instructions to install it.

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Oppo recommends using a stable Wi-Fi connection, keeping the device sufficiently charged and backing up important data before updating. Availability is subject to the model and region, and release dates do not indicate that all eligible devices will be updated the same day.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.