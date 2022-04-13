Oppo has launched F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G smartphones along with the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds. Both the handsets come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. The Oppo F21 Pro uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile SoC. Both the devices in the F21 Pro Series come with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charger.

Both the devices come with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM that can be increased by an additional 5GB via RAM Expansion technology. The F21 Pro series comes with Oppo’s new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

The F21 Pro has a 32MP selfie camera (Sony's IMX709). Oppo has also introduced a 2MP microlens on the F21 Pro for 15x/30x magnification.

The F21 Pro 5G features a 16MP front camera, a 64MP main camera, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro triple camera unit. The F21 Pro 5G comes in two colours: Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

The F21 Pro comes in two colour options: Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black. The Sunset Orange model is equipped with Oppo’s fibreglass-leather design on its back. The F21 Pro also comes with the Orbit Light feature that encircles the microlens and emits a soft breathing light to notify you about messages, calls and the charging status of the device's battery.

The Oppo Enco Air2 Pro TWS earbuds comes with Active Noise Cancellation. It comes with a 12.4mm titanised diaphragm driver, a custom-made large rear chamber that works with the Enco Live bass. The Enco Air2 Pro comes in a dual-layer transparent bubble design with a refractive top cover.

Price and Availability

The Oppo Enco Air2 Pro will go on sale starting April 21 on Oppo online store and mainline retail outlets.

Customers who have pre-booked their F21 Pro Series can get their smartphones today. Oppo F21 Pro is priced at ₹22,999 and will be available from April 15 onwards, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G and the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro—priced at ₹26,999 and ₹3,499 respectively—will go on sale from April 21 across online and mainline retailers.