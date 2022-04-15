Oppo F21 Pro sale has gone live today across channels. Priced at ₹22,900, the OPPO F21 Pro offers a 32MP flagship-grade Sony IMX709 RGBW selfie sensor that comes with features like the AI Portrait Enhancement, Bokeh Flare Portrait and Selfie HDR. The handset is equipped with the segment-first 2MP microlens that provides 15x/30x magnification.

The Oppo F21 Pro sports the fibreglass-leather design and an orbit light that encircles the microlens and emits a soft breathing light to notify you about messages, calls and the charging status of the device's battery. The smartphone is available in two colours; Sunset Orange and Cosmic Black.

Oppo F21 Pro was launched along with F21 Pro 5G and Enco Air2 on April 12. The Oppo F21 Pro uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, while the Oppo F21 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile SoC. Both the devices in the F21 Pro Series come with a 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charger.

Both the devices come with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM that can be increased by an additional 5GB via RAM Expansion technology. The F21 Pro series comes with Oppo’s new ColorOS 12 based on Android 12.

