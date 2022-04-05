The Oppo F21 Pro will feature the flagship Sony IMX709 RGBW selfie sensor that is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 35% when compared to the previous generation IMX615 RGB sensor, the company said today.

“It allows users to capture crisp, clear and evenly-exposed photos. With OPPO’s Quadra Binning algorithm, two W pixels are added to each R, G, and B pixel so that the sensor can detect red, green, blue, and white signals."

The Chinese smartphone maker told, “This boosts light intake without reducing colour information, improves cross-platform compatibility and image processing efficiency. OPPO’s imaging R&D team designed the IMX709 using the 22nm process to consume lesser power than any other flagship front camera image sensor."

The F21 Pro also features an AI Portrait Enhancement feature that can differentiate between beauty spots and skin blemishes and identify subjects—based on ethnicity, gender and age—to offer personalised and natural face retouching.

Oppo has introduced a 2MP microlens on F21 Pro that will allows to explore textures, colours, shapes and sizes at a microscopic level. Oppo installed the microlens module on the back cover instead of mounting it on the motherboard. It has also added a new Orbit Light around the microlens for illumination as the short focal length of this lens required the phone to be very close to the objects that are photographed.

OPPO is also launching Enco Air2 Pro TWS launching alongside the F21 Pro series. It will feature a 12.4mm titanized diaphragm driver, wide sound fields, potent bass, clear vocals and active noise cancellation.

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro adopts a dual-layer, transparent bubble design with a refractive top cover that adds a unique touch of translucent lightness.

OPPO will launch its F21 Pro Series and OPPO’s Enco Air2 Pro on April 12.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.