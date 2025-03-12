Oppo F29 series launch confirmed for March 20: Here’s what we expect

Oppo recently confirmed the launch for its new generation F series smartphones, the Oppo F29 and Oppo F29 Pro. These mid-range smartphones will officially debut on March 20 in India with some advanced durability features. The company has officially started to tease the smartphone, revealing its design and protective features to create the hype. Therefore, if you are someone who liked last year’s Oppo F28 series, then you may want to look at what the new-generation models have in store for users in terms of specifications and features. Know what the upcoming Oppo F29 series has in store for the users. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oppo F29 series design and durability teased Oppo recently confirmed that the Oppo F29 series will be known as a "durable champion" due to its ability to withstand several environmental conditions. The smartphone will feature a 360° armour body and has achieved over 14 military-grade environmental tests, making it one of the most durable mid-rangers. Oppo highlighted that the SGS testing has been done in India, therefore, the series is built for Indian conditions. The series also comes with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for advanced water and dust protection. The company has also confirmed that the Oppo F29 Pro will come in two colourways: Marble White and Granite Black. Whereas, the Oppo F29 will come in the Oppo F29 and Glacier Blue colour options.

Oppo F29 series launch: What to expect Reportedly, the Oppo F29 could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip for performance. The Oppo F29 is expected to be backed by a 6500mAh battery that may support 85W fast charging.

On the other hand, the Oppo F29 Pro will likely feature a 6.7-inch quad-micro-curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It could also support a 6500mAh battery. We don't know much about the camera but the Pro model could feature a 50MP main camera.

Both models will run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. In terms of pricing, the Oppo F29 could be priced between Rs.25000 to Rs.30000. Now, we simply have to wait a few days more to confirm what the new Oppo F29 series has in store for the users in the highly competitive market.