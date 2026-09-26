Oppo F35 5G, F35 Pro 5G India launch date leaked: Check expected price, specs and features

Oppo is preparing to expand its F-series smartphone lineup in India with the new F35 series. The company has already announced that the series will be available in the country but hasn't disclosed the launch date yet, nor has it named individual models. According to the latest leakage, the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G may be launched in India from October 5 at a price of around ₹35,000.

The leaked details come from tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on X. Details of the supposed processors, displays, cameras, batteries and colour variants of the two phones are included in the information. The details have yet to be confirmed by Oppo and are thus considered preliminary information.

Oppo F35 Series India launch date, price tipped The leak suggests that the Oppo F35 5G and Oppo F35 Pro 5G will be available for all Indians on October 5. The price of the standard model is said to be around Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 40,000. The Pro variant might be available between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000.

The Oppo F35 5G is tipped to come in Wave Blue, Titanium Grey and Mist Pink colours. The Pro's retail-box image, meanwhile, has previously been seen, with the colour variants Blue and Orange.

Oppo F35 5G specifications leaked The Oppo F35 5G is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360-series processor and a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it is expected to have 80W wired charging support and an 8,000mAh battery.

The phone will have a 50 MP main rear shooter with optical image stabilisation and a 2 MP secondary shooter. The front camera is also tipped to be 50MP.

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The standard model is said to be 8.8 mm thick and weigh approximately 205 grams. It may come in 6GB and 8GB RAM/128GB storage options. The leak also offers IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K protection levels and a vapour-chamber cooling system.

Oppo F35 Pro 5G features tipped The Pro model is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Max chipset and could also feature an 8,000 mAh battery with 80 W charging. It is expected to have a 50 MP sensor as its primary camera with OIS support and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The handset could also get a 50 MP selfie camera with a Natural Tone feature. Rainstorm Touch support is said to be available.

Oppo has not confirmed these specs. According to a previous report, the F35 series was connected with Oppo's A7 Pro series in China, while the Gadgets 360 report pointed out that the retail box image confirms that the F35 Pro 5G is to be called as such.

Oppo F35 Series: What is confirmed? Oppo had officially teased the F35 series in India in September, announcing that the new series is coming to India. However, the company has not declared any specific date for launch, price and full details.