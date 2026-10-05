OPPO F35 Pro and F35 launched in India with 8,000mAh battery: Price, specs and sale date

OPPO has launched its new F35 series in India, the F35 Pro 5G and F35 5G, as the company marks 10 years of its F Series in the country. The smartphones highlight higher battery capacity, a wide-angle front camera, and durability, all at an entry-level price of ₹38,999.

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The OPPO F35 series was unveiled in India on 5th October 2026 and will be available on sale from 11th October 2026 through offline retail stores, the OPPO India e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The phones are powered by an 8,000 mAh battery, with 80W SUPERVOOC charging support in both models, while the Pro gets a 144 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset.

OPPO F35 series display The OPPO F35 Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate. It has up to 3,600-nit peak brightness and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming.

It is equipped with a 4 nm MediaTek Dimensity 7360 MAX chipset. According to OPPO, its CPU multi-core performance is 30% higher than the previous generation, while its GPU performance is 35% higher. It's also equipped with a 5,000 mm² SuperCool vapour chamber for thermal management.

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The display is a 6.57-inch AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, 1,400-nit max brightness, and a 120 Hz refresh rate for the standard OPPO F35 5G. It is powered by a 6 nm MediaTek Dimensity 6360 MAX processor.

OPPO F35 series cameras Both smartphones feature a 50MP autofocus front camera with a 100-degree field of view. According to OPPO, the camera can automatically switch to a wider view for group photos.

The F35 Pro is equipped with a 50MP rear camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front and rear cameras support 4K video recording. The standard F35 features a 50MP primary camera and can record up to 2.5K video.

OPPO F35 series battery The F35 series features an 8,000 mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC charging. According to OPPO, the battery's ability to hold a charge is more than 80% after 1,800 charging cycles.

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The models are also IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K-rated and have military durability per MIL-STD-810H. These phones are powered by ColorOS 16 and equipped with features such as AI Recording, AI Call Guard, and AI Ultra-Clear Documents.

OPPO F35 series price in India The OPPO F35 Pro 5G starts at ₹45,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB+128GB version costs ₹49,999, while the 8GB+256GB model costs ₹54,999.

The OPPO F35 5G starts at ₹38,999 for 6GB+128GB, while the 8GB+128GB variant costs ₹42,999.

According to OPPO's October 5, 2026 launch announcement, buyers can get offers including up to 10% instant cashback, exchange benefits and discounts on the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.