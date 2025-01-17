Oppo Find N5 launch soon: Know about design, specifications, features, and more

Oppo Find N5 is likely to launch in February 2025 with a slim design and powerful specifications. Here’s everything we know so far.

Oppo Find N5 also known as OnePlus Open 2 is expected to make its China debut in the upcoming months. As the launch timeline for the new generation Oppo foldable nears, tipsters have become more active in providing every possible detail about the smartphone. Additionally, Oppo executives have also started to tease the Oppo Find N5 as the "thinnest" foldable smartphone. Therefore, this book-style fold smartphone may be even slimmer than the Honor Magic V3 which was launched last year. Therefore, know what the Oppo Find N5 has in store for the users and what the company may announce during the launch.

Oppo Find N5: What to expect The Oppo Find N5 is expected to be launched in February 2025, in China as the thinnest foldable smartphone in the market. Oppo Find series product manager Zhou Yibao recently shared a video demonstrating the smartphone's thickness with any random product such as a stack of ID cards, 1 CNY coins, and others. While Yibao did not reveal the smartphone's design or exact measurement of the thickness, however, it is expected to be about 4mm slim. For reference, the Honor Magic V3 is just 4.35mm in thickness.

Apart from the slimness, the Find N5 is expected to feature a circular camera setup housing three sensors and an LED flash. It may also come with a titanium alloy hinge for smooth and Saturday folding functionalities. However, these features are yet to be revealed as the company has been slowly revealing details surrounding the Oppo Find N5 launch.

In terms of specifications, not have been revealed, however, the Oppo Find N5 is expected to feature a 6.85-inch 1.5K main LTPO display. The foldable will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, providing a major performance boost in comparison to the predecessor. Despite being 4mm slim, the Find N5 will reportedly be backed by a 5900mAh battery that will likely support 90W fast charging.

Lastly, for photography, the smartphone may come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Apart from these features, more about the smartphone is yet to be revealed during the launch.