Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Specs, features, and more compared

The Oppo Find N5 is finally launched, know how it compares to the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Oppo Find N5, the new generation Oppo foldable smartphone has officially been launched in China. The smartphone is known as the world's thinnest foldable with just 4.21mm of thickness when unfolded, leaving every foldable including the Honor Magic V3 behind the race. The new Oppo foldable is now giving tough competition to some of the leading phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, and others. Therefore, to know if it's worth the hype, we have curated a detailed specs comparison between the Oppo Find N5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to know which foldable smartphone you should buy.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Design The Oppo Find N5 is being popularised for its ultra-thin design which measures 8.93mm when folded and 4.21mm when unfolded. The smartphone weighs only 229 grams which is quite light considering it's a foldable smartphone. The smartphone features a circular camera module with an aircraft-grade fibre rare panel. It comes with OPPO's Armour Shield protection and aluminium alloy frame. It also offers IPX8 and IPX9 ratings for water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 comes with a glass build and Armor aluminium frame. The smartphone is thicker in comparison to Find N5 with 5.6 mm in measurement when unfolded and 12.1 mm when folded. The smartphone is heavier with 239 grams in weight, yet is lighter than its predecessor. The smartphone comes with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and an IP48 dust and water-resistant rating.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Display The Oppo Find N5 features a 6.62-inch LTPO3 OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate with 2450nits brightness on the cover display. It comes with an 8.12-inch LTPO3 OLED main display with a similar refresh rate and up to 2100nits peak brightness on the inner display. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X main display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 6.3-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X cover display, both offering up to 2600nits peak brightness.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Camera The Oppo Find N5 features a triple Hasselblad master camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. It features a dual 8MP selfie camera which is placed on the cover screen and another on the inner display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 also comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50 MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It also features a 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen and a 4MP camera on the inner screen.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Performance and battery The Oppo Find N5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform processor paired with Adreno 830 GPU. The smartphone offers 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

For lasting battery, the Oppo Find N5 is backed by a 5600mAh battery that supports a 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is backed by a 4400 mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging.

Oppo Find N5 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: Which is better? Well, both devices offer promising features, however, the Oppo Find N5 is one step ahead with a new-generation chipset, slimmer design, and advanced features. However, the smartphone is unlikely to make a global release since OnePlus has officially confirmed that it will not launch a foldable smartphone. Therefore the rebranded Oppo Find N5 may not launched in other markets.

As far as Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is concerned, we can safely say that has a year-old processor and the device was launched last year in June. Therefore, a fare comparison would be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.