Oppo Find X10 Pro Max launched: Triple 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh battery, price and specs

Oppo has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Find X10 Pro Max, in China. The smartphone is dedicated to camera and battery performance, featuring three 200 MP rear cameras and an 8,000mAh battery. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17.

The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is only available in China, with pre-orders already underway and sales beginning September 24. Oppo has not announced the device's launch in India yet. The smartphone is expected to be available for sale in India by the end of October 2026 or before Diwali. Let's see what its specifications, camera features, price and availability are.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Display and performance The mobile phone has a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for normal use and up to 144Hz in compatible games. It can achieve 3,600-nit peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM dimming, with brightness down to 1 nit.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built using a 2nm process. Oppo has also introduced its Tide Engine, which the company claims can reduce the time between each 200MP photo capture to 0.7 seconds.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max cameras The triple 200MP rear camera system is the greatest feature of the Find X10 Pro Max. Oppo says the camera consists of a 200MP sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and two-axis OIS, a 200MP ultra-wide camera with a 124-degree field of view, and a 200MP telephoto camera with OIS.

The telephoto camera can also be used for macro photography from as close as 10cm. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP autofocus-enabled front camera. All three rear cameras support 8K Log video recording. Can also capture 4K video at 120 fps and 4K Dolby Vision.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max battery and charging The Find X10 Pro Max comes with an 8,000mAh battery. It supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Oppo claims the battery can retain at least 80% of its original capacity after five years of use.

The device is also dust-, water-, and water-jet-protected with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Oppo claims to have been given the highest rating of 'five stars' and 'impact rating' by SGS Switzerland.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max price and availability The smartphone comes in Moon White, Warm Orange and Light Titanium colours. In China, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 6,799, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 7,499.

The 16GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 7,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB model is priced at CNY 8,999. These prices translate to roughly ₹97,050, ₹107,048, ₹114,182 and ₹128,456, respectively.