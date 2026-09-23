Oppo Find X10 Pro Max launched: Triple 200MP cameras, 8,000mAh battery, price and specs

Oppo has launched its new flagship smartphone, the Find X10 Pro Max, in China. The smartphone is dedicated to camera and battery performance, featuring three 200 MP rear cameras and an 8,000mAh battery. It runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro processor and ColorOS 17, which is based on Android 17.

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The Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is only available in China, with pre-orders already underway and sales beginning September 24. Oppo has not announced the device's launch in India yet. The smartphone is expected to be available for sale in India by the end of October 2026 or before Diwali. Let's see what its specifications, camera features, price and availability are.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max: Display and performance The mobile phone has a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. It has a 120Hz refresh rate for normal use and up to 144Hz in compatible games. It can achieve 3,600-nit peak brightness and 3840Hz PWM dimming, with brightness down to 1 nit.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset, built using a 2nm process. Oppo has also introduced its Tide Engine, which the company claims can reduce the time between each 200MP photo capture to 0.7 seconds.

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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max cameras The triple 200MP rear camera system is the greatest feature of the Find X10 Pro Max. Oppo says the camera consists of a 200MP sensor with an f/1.5 aperture and two-axis OIS, a 200MP ultra-wide camera with a 124-degree field of view, and a 200MP telephoto camera with OIS.

The telephoto camera can also be used for macro photography from as close as 10cm. For selfies and video calls, there is a 50MP autofocus-enabled front camera. All three rear cameras support 8K Log video recording. Can also capture 4K video at 120 fps and 4K Dolby Vision.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max battery and charging The Find X10 Pro Max comes with an 8,000mAh battery. It supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Oppo claims the battery can retain at least 80% of its original capacity after five years of use.

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The device is also dust-, water-, and water-jet-protected with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. Oppo claims to have been given the highest rating of 'five stars' and 'impact rating' by SGS Switzerland.

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max price and availability The smartphone comes in Moon White, Warm Orange and Light Titanium colours. In China, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 6,799, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 7,499.

The 16GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 7,999, while the top-end 16GB RAM + 1TB model is priced at CNY 8,999. These prices translate to roughly ₹97,050, ₹107,048, ₹114,182 and ₹128,456, respectively.

Oppo has yet to announce the pricing for the Indian market and availability in other regions. The company has also not yet announced the timeline for its India launch.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.