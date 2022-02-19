Oppo will be launching the new premium flagship smartphone under the Find X-series next week. Known as Oppo Find X5 Pro and Find X5, these two new smartphones are likely to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Oppo Find X5 series will be unveiled on February 24 in the global markets as well as in India. For the first time, the Hasselblad branding comes to Oppo smartphones with Find X5 series. Hasselblad is already in partnership with its sister concern brand OnePlus .

The teaser hints that Oppo Find X5 series will target the night photography and rectify the over-exposure in the shots as well.

Are you ready to #EmpowerEveryMoment? OPPO's next-gen flagship experience is almost here.

Save the date 👉 February 24, 2022.#OPPOFindX5Series — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 17, 2022

The OnePlus Find X5 series highlights the MariSilicon branding as well. It is the company’s own developed Neural Processing Unit also called the NPU which was announced during the Oppo Inno Day 2021 in December last year. It is claimed to enhance the 4K night videos.

Oppo Find X5 series is shown in two colours; White and Black. The back design looks smooth and shiny. The back panel shows triple camera lenses as well along with the LED flash.

The other expected features, Oppo Find X5 series would see 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get 5,000mAh battery and an 80W charger. For photography, Find X5 series might ship with Sony IMX766 sensor.

For differentiation, Oppo Find X5 might get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. Both phones will get ColorOS based on Android 12.

