Oppo Find X5 series to feature these chipsets along with Hasselblad

Oppo Find X5 series will use the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset confirmed by the brand today. The new Oppo Find X5 series will see two premium flagship smartphones; Oppo Find X5 Pro and Oppo Find X5. It is expected that the base variant, Find X5, could see a MediaTek chipset instead. The Oppo Find X5 series will see two firsts, Oppo-Hasselblad partnership and the usage of Oppo-self developed NPU, MariSilicon, which is said to enhance 4K videos and night photography.

There are news that Oppo might also launch Oppo Pad on February 24 along with Find X5 series but in China only. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X5 series may not be coming to India now.

Oppo's sister brand, OnePlus, already had partnership with Hasselblad

The teaser hints that Oppo Find X5 series will target the night photography and rectify the over-exposure in the shots as well.

The OnePlus Find X5 series highlights the MariSilicon branding as well. It is the company’s own developed Neural Processing Unit also called the NPU which was announced during the Oppo Inno Day 2021 in December last year. It is claimed to enhance the 4K night videos.

Oppo Find X5 series is shown in two colours; White and Black. The back design looks smooth and shiny. The back panel shows triple camera lenses as well along with the LED flash.

The other expected features, Oppo Find X5 series would see 6.7 inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to get 5,000mAh battery and an 80W charger. For photography, Find X5 series might ship with Sony IMX766 sensor.

