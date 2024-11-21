Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset: Price and specs
The Oppo Find X8 series launched in India includes the Find X8 and Pro models, boasting Hasselblad-tuned 50MP cameras. Prices range from ₹69,999 to ₹99,999. Both feature high-capacity batteries and advanced displays, available from December 3rd.
Oppo has launched its Find X8 series in India. The series includes the Oppo Find X8 and the Oppo Find X8 Pro, both equipped with up to four Hasselblad-tuned 50MP cameras. While the Find X8 houses a 5,630mAh battery, the Pro variant offers a larger 5,910mAh capacity.
