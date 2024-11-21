The Oppo Find X8 series launched in India includes the Find X8 and Pro models, boasting Hasselblad-tuned 50MP cameras. Prices range from ₹ 69,999 to ₹ 99,999. Both feature high-capacity batteries and advanced displays, available from December 3rd.

Oppo has launched its Find X8 series in India. The series includes the Oppo Find X8 and the Oppo Find X8 Pro, both equipped with up to four Hasselblad-tuned 50MP cameras. While the Find X8 houses a 5,630mAh battery, the Pro variant offers a larger 5,910mAh capacity.

Pricing in India The Oppo Find X8 is priced at ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option is available at ₹79,999. It comes in two striking finishes: Space Black and Star Grey.

For those seeking top-tier performance, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is priced at ₹99,999 for its sole variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Buyers can choose between Pearl White and Space Black colourways.

Both smartphones will go on sale from 3rd December via the Oppo e-store, Flipkart, and retail outlets across India.

Specifications The Oppo Find X8 features a 6.59-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,256x2,760 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Meanwhile, the Pro variant boasts a slightly larger 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1,264x2,780 pixels. Both devices offer dual-SIM support and run on Android 15 with Oppo’s custom ColorOS 15 skin.

Powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 processor built on a cutting-edge 3nm architecture, the series supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for media and apps.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Find X8 features a triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor (Sony LTY-700, f/1.8), a 50MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field-of-view (f/2.0), and a 50MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom (Sony LYT-600, f/2.6). A 32MP front-facing camera caters to selfie enthusiasts.

The Pro model ups the ante with a quad-camera setup, incorporating a 50MP primary lens (LYT-808, f/1.6), a 50MP ultrawide sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto lens offering 6x optical zoom.

Both devices support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and GPS. They also feature an IR transmitter for controlling appliances and a USB-C port, with the Pro model offering USB 3.1 support.

The standard model houses a 5,630mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 80W wired charging (SuperVOOC), 50W wireless charging (AirVOOC), and 10W reverse wireless charging. While, the Pro variant features a larger 5,910mAh battery with the same charging capabilities.

Notably, the series includes an IP68/IP69 certification for dust and water resistance, an optical fingerprint scanner, and a tri-state alert slider for added convenience.