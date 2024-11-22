Oppo Find X8 Pro launched in India: 5 key details you need to know

Oppo Find X8 Pro has launched in India, marking the debut of the X Series device in the Indian market after several years. Notably, models like the Oppo Find X7 Ultra skipped the Indian market. It was launched alongside the Oppo Find X8 yesterday, during an event in Bali. This device sports a range of flagship features, including a quad-camera setup powered by Hasselblad and a range of new AI features. Additionally, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is the first phone in India to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.There’s a lot new with these devices, and here are the top things you need to know about the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Gets A Quad Camera Setup

The Oppo Find X8 Pro debuts a quad-camera setup, powered by Hasselblad, featuring two telephoto lenses. Typically, flagship smartphones like the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro come with a triple-camera setup consisting of a wide and ultra-wide lens, along with a 24mm telephoto lens. However, phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Oppo Find X8 Pro feature a quad-camera setup, with two telephoto lenses, a wide lens, and an ultrawide lens. This configuration offers more versatility and greater focal length coverage.

The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto lens with OIS, offering a focal length of approximately 73mm. There’s another 50 MP telephoto lens with a 6x zoom, translating to a focal length of around 135mm, also with OIS. The main camera is a 50 MP shooter with a 23mm focal length, and the ultrawide lens is a 50 MP sensor with a 15mm focal length.

Oppo claims that its new AI algorithms allow you to capture detailed zoom shots, even at extreme focal lengths like 60x. Having two telephoto lenses means the device can shoot higher-quality zoom shots between 1x and 6x. This is a feature missing on the latest iPhones, which go from 1x to 5x directly, often cropping in on the main sensor, which may affect quality.

Oppo Find X8 Pro Gets ‘Quick Button’ for Camera Control

A notable feature of the Oppo Find X8 Pro is the Quick Button, similar to the Camera Control on the iPhone 16 Pro. The quick button allows you to press it to take a picture and then slide on the touch-sensitive button to zoom. You can double-press the button to launch the camera instantly or long-press it to continue shooting, capturing 7 frames per second.

Oppo Find X8 Pro AI Features

Oppo is focusing heavily on AI features. Similar to phones like the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Oppo Find X8 Pro uses AI to deliver better imagery. Oppo has combined Hasselblad’s colour science with its computational photography capabilities, enabling various portrait styles and effects. The device also features AI Clarity, which enhances zoomed-in shots, AI reflection removal to eliminate unwanted reflections from glass, and AI Unblur, which can improve blurry images. Additionally, the AI Magic Eraser removes unwanted objects from your photos, while the AI Reimagine feature can transform your images into artistic, cartoon-like pictures.

Oppo Find X8 Specifications

The Oppo Find X8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and comes in a single variant with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The 6.78-inch AMOLED display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. The battery is a 5910 mAh unit with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The device also offers five years of OS updates and six years of security updates. It is IP68-rated, providing dust and water resistance, and includes dual SIM support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and an IR blaster to control appliances.

Oppo Find X8 Price and Offers

The Oppo Find X8 Pro starts at ₹99,999 for the sole variant. There are several offers available, including a 10% cashback when purchasing through Oppo’s online store, Flipkart, or other offline and online retailers using supported bank credit cards. No-cost EMI plans are available for up to 24 months. If you pre-book the device before December 3rd (the day it starts shipping), you will receive an extra year of warranty, as well as an exchange bonus of ₹5,000 when trading in your old device.

