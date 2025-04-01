Oppo Find X8 Ultra teaser revealed design, colour variants, and more: Know what’s coming

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra teaser reveals the design, and several crucial details about the smartphone.

Aishwarya Panda
Published1 Apr 2025, 03:31 PM IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra is launching on April 10. Here’s what we know so far.
Oppo Find X8 Ultra is launching on April 10. Here’s what we know so far.(Oppo)

Oppo has officially started teasing the Oppo Find X8 series models, revealing its design, features, and more. Recently, the company revealed the China launch date for the new models and it is set for April 10, 2025. Now, Oppo has shared a new teaser, which showcased the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and Find X8s series design, colour variants, and more, creating curiosity about the upgrades. Over the past few months, we have been hearing a lot about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra launch and anticipation surrounding its upgrades over its predecessor. Now, as the launch is getting closer, we are getting to know more about the upcoming devices. Here’s everything you need to know about the Oppo Find X8 Ultra launch and what it has to offer.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra teaser

With the new teaser for Oppo Find X8 Ultra, it was revealed that the smartphone will come with a circular camera module similar to its siblings. However, it features a flat screen, a weirdly placed LED flash, and a dual periscop lens. Furthermore, the colour variants were also confirmed with three new shades: Moonlight White, Morning Light and Hoshino Black colours. The smartphone will also come in three storage options: 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB. Now, we expect the company to reveal more features about the new high-end flagship model. Notably, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be launched in China and it may have a possibility to launch in global markets as well.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: What we expect

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will likely feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and OPPO Crystal Shield protection. Unlike the Find X8 Pro, the Ultra variant will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The smartphone will likely feature a quad-camera setup that may include a 50MP camera with a Sony LYT-900 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with a Sony IMX906 sensor and 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and 6x optical zoom. The Find X8 Ultra is slated to get a 6100mAh battery that may support a 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Business NewsTechnologyOppo Find X8 Ultra teaser revealed design, colour variants, and more: Know what's coming
MoreLess
First Published:1 Apr 2025, 03:31 PM IST
    Popular in Technology

