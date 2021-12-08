Oppo Inno Day 2021 to see foldable smartphone, smart glass. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Chinese smartphone maker, Oppo, will outline its latest strategy and introduce several new technologies at the upcoming Oppo Inno Day 2021. Set to make their debut at the company's tech event are OPPO's first NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and OPPO's new smart glasses, as well as several other technological innovations. Oppo Inno Day 2021 will be conducted online and offline on 14–15 December during which the company's new directions in R&D will be announced.

There are unconfirmed reports that say that Oppo will also bring its first foldable smartphone druing the two days event. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Oppo Inno Day 2021 will also see OPPO showcase details around some of its latest technologies, including its retractable camera and digital human. Further to this, other innovations related to imaging, AI, AR, and 5G will be introduced.

Oppo Inno Day has been introducing new products and other innovations since it first began in 2019. During OPPO INNO DAY 2019, OPPO announced the first generation of its AR Glass, 5G CPE, and OPPO Watch smartwatch series.

