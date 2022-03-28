Oppo’s newly launched K series smartphone, K10, will go on sale tomorrow on Flipkart. Launched on March 23, Oppo K10 is the first phone under company’s online-only K series which also made it debut with K10 in India.

Priced at ₹14,990 for the 6+128GB variant and ₹16,990 for the 8+128GB variant, the Oppo K10 will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart at 12 noon. Oppo K10 comes with a 50MP AI Triple rear camera, RAM expansion technology, a 5,000mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC charging, a 6.59 inch punch-hole display.

Oppo K10 features Glow design. The device runs on ColorOS 11.1 with support for 11 Indian languages. Customers also get 1 year subscription of Disney+Hotstar on purchasing the smartphone.

The Oppo K10 has a 16MP selfie camera supports HDR and comes with a 360 degrees fill light for bright self-portraits. It also supports modes like Video, Night, Panoramic, Portrait, Time-lapse, Text scanner, and Sticker.

The Oppo K10 comes with 128GB storage in two RAM configurations 6GB and 8GB (with 5GB RAM Expansion) that offers more than enough memory to ensure quick and seamless switching between multiple apps and media. It also provides an option for memory expansion up to 1TB, through a microSD slot.

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, the smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery supported by 33W SUPERVOOC charger. The K10 comes with Type-C charging along and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo K10 comes in two colours: Black Carbon and Blue Flame. The smartphone features a Side Fingerprint unlock system. The K10 carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance​.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.